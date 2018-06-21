Paramount

It has been two years since the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows, which is a surprise because it feels like it was a lot longer. The second installment of the new Turtles film series finished its box office run at around half of its predecessor’s $493 million and apparently has Paramount looking for some changes in the third installment. What that means isn’t clear, particularly if they are considering this the third movie of the current series, but Variety points out that the studio is looking to reboot the film with its third installment.

How they’ll do that is confusing, but it isn’t like Paramount doesn’t have options. Bad Words writer Andrew Dodge has been brought on to handle the script, but the return of Platinum Dunes and Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller as producers only adds to the confusion behind this announcement. Is it going to be a brand new film that gives us new versions of the Turtles that don’t look like gigantic steroid monsters or will it just be a fresh direction for those versions that could be gritty or more mature like the original comic series from Kevin Eastman and Kevin Laird?