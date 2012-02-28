Paramount sets dates for James Cameron’s 3D ‘Cirque du Soleil’ and two others

Didn’t get enough Cirque du Soleil on the Oscars last Sunday? Now you only have to wait until December to see the acrobats in 3D at a theater near you.

Paramount will release “Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away” on December 21, 2012, just in time for Christmas. Producer and 3D maestro James Cameron will try to add the same movie magic he brought to his “Avatar” a few years ago.

The studio also set the date for the family film “Fun Size,” starring Nickelodeon vet Victoria Justice. It will open October 26.

Finally, although the date remains the same (November 2), the Seth Rogen-meets-Barbra Streisand comedy “My Mother’s Curse” was renamed “The Guilt Trip.” It also stars “Parks and Rec’s” Adam Scott and “Dexter’s” Colin Hanks.