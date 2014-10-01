Parents TV Council outraged over 'torture porn' on 'Stalker'

The conservative watchdog is up in arms over a horrific scene in the first two minutes of tonight”s pilot.

Check out Benedict Cumberbatch as Richard III on “The Hollow Crown”

PBS will air the William Shakespeare miniseries, which is being made with NBC Universal and BBC. PLUS: Cumberbatch blames Ellen for his U2 photobomb at the Oscars.

Netflix orders a King Kong animated series for kids

The CGI-animated “King of the Apes” will be set in 2050 San Francisco.

NBC renews “The Sing-Off”

The singing competition will be back for a 5th cycle this holiday season.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” nabs Tim DeKay

The “White Collar” star will play Grant Ward”s abusive older brother, a senator.

Tonight”s “SVU” is based on 2 high-profile elevator fights

Ray Rice”s domestic violence incident isn”t the only story “SVU” ripped from the headlines. Tonight”s episode was also inspired by Solange Knowles elevator fight with Jay-Z. PLUS: Tonight's episode also incorporates the Donald Sterling story.

B.J. Novak responds to Mindy Kaling”s marriage epiphany on Howard Stern

“I thought it sounded to me like an honest and heartfelt account to a complicated and mostly wonderful relationship,” he said on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Vice to explore the real-life stories that inspired “True Detective,” “Eastbound & Down” and other TV shows

The Vice.com series is a follow-up to last year”s documentary “The Real Walter White.”

IFC orders Denis Leary”s ice hockey comedy “Uncle Chubby”s”

The proposed series follows a group of 20-somethings who have little experience playing hockey competitively, yet compete in an adult hockey league.