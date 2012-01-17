Paris Hilton teams up with party-rockers LMFAO for new single

If there’s one word that comes to mind when you hear the name Paris Hilton, it’s “music” (obviously), which is why all of America will surely be thrilled to learn about the artistic virtuoso’s plans to release a new studio album this summer. As if that weren’t enough, the unspeakably gorgeous superstar bombshell has dropped a bombshell of her own by revealing that she’s teamed up with beloved party-rockers LMFAO for the follow-up to her 2006 album “Paris”, which sold, um…not that many copies.

“It’s completely different from my last album,” the socialite-cum-actress-cum-model-cum-singer-cum-entrepreneur-cum-reality-star told MTV News in a recent interview. “I’m going with a whole new genre. I have [Dutch DJ/producer] Afrojack executive-producing the entire album. So we’ve just been coming up with the most incredible tracks…I was just in the studio with RedFoo the other night, so we’re going to be doing my new single with LMFAO.”

As it turns out, Hilton has been friends with the bestselling duo – made up of the Redfoo and Skyblu, the son and grandson, respectively, of Motown founder Berry Gordy – since she “was a little girl”.

“The music’s turning out so great and I can’t wait to release it this summer,” said Hilton.”We grew up together ’cause our parents are friends, so I’m just so proud of them and all their success and what they’ve done ’cause they’ve just created this whole ‘Party Rock’ brand and it’s just so awesome.”

Given the lukewarm sales of her last album, one could be forgiven for questioning the rationale of Hilton’s decision to take a second crack at a pop-music career, LMFAO collaboration or no. The veteran red-carpet poser offered the following defense:

“I think a lot of people don’t know that music is my passion since I was a little girl,” she said. “I’m very musically talented. This is more my thing [musically on this album], more of a club scene, more dance.”

Musically talented? Why, of course she is.

As for the single, you may just be hearing it sooner than you think.

“The single’s done; it’s in the can,” she said. “That’s probably going to be out [within] the next month or two.”

Oh, boy.

Weigh in with your thoughts on Paris’ latest musical foray below!