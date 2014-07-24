Parker Posey and Jamie Blackley join Joaquin Phoenix in Woody Allen’s next film

#Joaquin Phoenix #Emma Stone
07.24.14 4 years ago

“Magic in the Moonlight” isn't in theaters just yet, but Woody Allen is already hard at work on his next film, and Parker Posey and Jamie Blackley are the latest performers to join his ever-growing cast of characters.

The duo will join Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone in the next “Untitled Woody Allen Project,” which is currently shooting in Rhode Island.

The film's plot is a mystery for now.

As per usual, Letty Aronson and Stephen Tenenbaum will produce the film, which will likely be seen sometime in 2015, although no distributor is yet on board.

The prolific Posey is perhaps best known for her roles in Christopher Guest's mockumentaries, including “Waiting For Guffman” and “Best in Show.” She'll soon be seen in “Ned Rifle,” directed by frequent collaborator Hal Hartley. She also appears in the much-maligned “Grace of Monaco,” which has yet to be released in the U.S.

Blackley appeared in “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “The Fifth Estate,” and will soon be seen in “If I Stay.”

“Magic in the Moonlight,” starring Stone and Colin Firth, opens this Friday in select cities.

