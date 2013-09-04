‘Parks and Rec,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ co-creator reups with Universal TV

Veteran “The Office” co-star Mike Schur has extended his overall deal with Universal Television through 2016.

In addition to his role as beloved eccentric Mose Schrute on the departed “The Office,” his tenure as one of the masterminds of the Fire Joe Morgan blog and his rare visits to the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Schur has carved out a successful writing and producing career, winning a pair of Emmys and co-creating both “Parks and Recreation” and this fall’s FOX comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

“Mike is a wildly talented writer and, hands-down, one of the best showrunners in the business,” blurbs Universal TV Executive Vice President Bela Bajaria. “He is funny, collaborative, smart, solution-oriented and incredibly creative. We greatly value our relationship with him and look forward to the success of ‘Parks,” ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and many other shows. We”re very excited to be collaborating with Mike for years to come.”

States Schur, “I couldn”t be happier about extending my stay at Universal TV. Bob [Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment], Jen [Salke, President, NBC Entertainment], Bela and their teams have shown me a tremendous amount of encouragement and support, and not just creatively. This weekend Bob is helping me paint my garage, and Bela is my spotter when I lift.”

“Parks and Recreation” returns to NBC on September 26 with an hour-long episode shot partially in London, while “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” launches on September 17.