‘Parks and Rec’s’ Adam Scott joins Seth Rogen, Barbra Streisand in ‘My Mother’s Curse’

“Parks and Recreation” star Adam Scott has set up co-starring roles in two upcoming comedies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first is “My Mother’s Curse,” which has already cast Seth Rogen and Barbra Streisand as a mother/son duo driving cross-country trying to sell the son’s latest invention and simultaneously reunite the mother with a long-lost love.

Paramount will release “Curse,” which also stars Colin Hanks and Yvonne Strahovski. Anne Fletcher (“The Proposal”) is directing from a screenplay by Dan Fogelman (“Crazy Stupid Love”). Lorne Michaels (“Saturday Night Live”), John Goldwyn and Evan Goldberg (“Superbad”) are producing.

Scott will also appear in “See Girl Run,” a romantic comedy in which a woman (“The Mentalist’s” Robin Tunney) reconsiders the romantic decisions she’s made in her past. Scott will play a local artist who never left their hometown and constantly pines for his lost high school love.

Jesse Sweet and Derrick Tseng will produce “See Girl Run,” with David Gordon Green (“Pineapple Express”) and Lisa Muskat acting as executive producers.

In addition to “Parks and Recreation,” and the short-lived cult Starz comedy “Party Down,” Scott has appeared in such films as “Step Brothers,” “Leap Year” and “Piranha 3D.” He’ll soon be seen in “Our Idiot Brother,” alongside Paul Rudd, Zooey Deschanel and Emily Mortimer.



Read Gregory Ellwood’s Sundance review of “Our Idiot Brother” here.