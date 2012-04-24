Passion Pit announce new album ‘Gossamer’

Passion Pit will release their sophomore album — and their first for a major label — this summer.

“Gossamer” (Columbia Records) boasts 12 new tracks and will be released July 24.

The Cambridge, Mass. band rocked packed houses and shook dance floors with their 2009 debut “Manners” (French Kiss Record).

“On ‘Gossamer’ there is more of a dichotomy between the lyrics and the music,” explained frontman Michael Angelakos in a press release. “You hear my lyrics more precisely which is something I was ready for. The lyrics on this album have a lot to say about what the last two years of my life have been troubled with.” Oh. Sad.

“Gossamer” was recorded in 2011 in Los Angeles and New York City, with Angelakos re-teaming with “Manners” producer Chris Zane.



Starting May 1, the band will hit the road in the U.S., stopping at a number of festivals, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza, NYC’s Governor’s Ball and SF’s Outside Lands.



Here are Passion Pit’s U.S. tour dates:

5/1 – Geneva, NY – Smith Opera House

5/4 – West Palm Beach, FL SunFest

6/2 – Dallas, TX – Meltdown Music Festival

6/22 – Boston, MA – Bank of America Pavilion

6/23 – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

7/15 – Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival

7/20-22 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

8/3-5 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/5 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music Festival

8/7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater (co-headline w/ Justice)

8/10-12 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music Festival

9/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (co-headline w/ Hot Chip)