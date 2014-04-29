Patrick Stewart and Seth MacFarlane team up for Starz comedy series ‘Blunt Talk’

Patrick Stewart and Seth MacFarlane are joining forces again – only this time Stewart will be in front of the camera.

The “X-Men: Days of Future Past” actor – who's previously lent his voice to MacFarlane's FOX series “Family Guy” and “American Dad!” – has signed on to star in “Blunt Talk,” a new half-hour comedy series co-created by the “Family Guy” multi-hyphenate, the Starz network announced today. Slated to air next year on the premium cabler, the show (on which Macfarlane's co-creator Jonathan Ames will serve as showrunner) has already received a two-season, 20-episode order from the network.

“My career took an abrupt and radical left turn when Seth McFarlane created CIA Deputy Director Avery Bullock on 'American Dad,'” said Stewart in a statement. “This new character, Walter Blunt, is not at all like Avery, thank God, because this is live action and I am a Knight of the Realm. Blunt is, however, much smarter than Avery and has his own TV show, which has to be better than being Deputy Director of the CIA.”

“Blunt Talk” will center on Walter Blunt (Stewart), a Piers Morgan-esque journalist who moves to the U.S. to conquer the world of American cable news and subsequently finds himself besieged by network executives, a dysfunctional staff and the demands of numerous ex-wives and children.

“I'm beyond thrilled to be working with Jonathan Ames and Sir Patrick Stewart,” offered Macfarlane. “Jonathan's creative talent is formidable, and his writing style is wholly original, hilarious, and provocative. And of course, Patrick Stewart is one of the greatest actors alive today. His skill and versatility are unmatched, and he will excel as the star of his own show. Thank you Starz for allowing us to bring Walter Blunt to life!”

In addition to “Family Guy” and “American Dad!”, Stewart also lent his talents to Macfarlane's 2012 blockbuster “Ted,” for which he served as narrator.

