Patrick Stewart goes balls-deep in his very first wedding photo

Sir Patrick Stewart married his longtime girlfriend who is young enough to be his daughter Sunny Ozell in Massachusetts over the weekend, and to announce the news to the world the “X-Men” star has posted the ballsiest wedding photo of all time on Twitter. So congratulations to the happy couple, who are literally 38 years apart in age.
Follow RIOT on Twitter
Yes, married. pic.twitter.com/ZSMnpluSeL
– Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) September 8, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
I’ll give it 4 years. Sir Patrick, she’s half your age!, but good luck..you’ll need it