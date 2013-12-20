Patrick Stewart on his ‘Days of Future Past’ scene with James McAvoy

and 12.20.13 5 years ago

(CBR) In “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, fans will experience two different flavors of Charles Xavier: a younger version played by “First Class” actor James McAvoy, as well as original Xavier actor Patrick Stewart. The two performers will cross over for at least one scene in the movie, as the trailer previously indicated. According to Stewart, that shared screen time was particularly powerful for both actors.

“There was a certain happy charm about it, in that, when we shot that scene, it was James” first day of work and it was my last day,” Stewart told The Wall Street Journal. “So I was saying goodbye to X-Men and he was saying hello. James has seen everything I have done, I”ve seen everything he has done. He is illustrating a time in Charles Xavier”s life which was very different from the time that I”ve been inhabiting in the previous three movies, and we just let that play out. I think we”ve both been looking forward to doing that scene immensely.”

In contrast, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender”s two versions of Magneto won”t share the screen in “Days of Future Past”.

“I just stay by myself and I never meet my younger self,” McKellen said. “I think [Fassbender] made it clear that he wanted to be his own Magneto and that suits the nature of the story and his part in it.”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” arrives on May 23, 2014.

(via SuperHero Hype)

