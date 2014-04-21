Patrick Stewart to keep rolling with Professor X and the ‘X-Men’?

(CBR) After 2006′s “X-Men: The Last Stand”, it was hard to imagine the franchise ever needing the services of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen again. But here we are, on the cusp of “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, which sees the veteran Xavier and Magneto teamed together with younger versions of themselves, played by “X-Men: First Class” stars James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender.

It might not be the last hurrah for Stewart, either. Speaking with MTV, the actor made it clear the he wants to reprise his role for another “X-Men” film beyond “Days of Future Past”.

“I don”t see why not,” he said. “That is one of the blessings about fantasy and science fiction. You”re never really dead. I would love to come back and do some more.”

So, is there something concrete in the future?

“There might be something else,” he teased. “A little bird has whispered that there might be something X-Men-related.”

Who knows if that “something else” Stewart is referring to is “X-Men: Apocalypse”, the next “Wolverine” film, the oft-rumored “X-Force”, or something else entirely. Perhaps we”ll find out before too much longer, with “Days of Future Past” set for release on May 22.

(via CBM)