Patrick Stewart’s Most Challenging Role Ever: The Chinese Moon Rover

Forty-three years ago America traversed the moon on a rover, took a good look around at the truly awe-inspiring landscape and said, “I am so bored. Let’s never come here again.” They send zipped back to their spaceship and abandoned the moon for cable television and Mario. Now, China has landed a rover on the moon. But all is not well. Patrick Stewart – in the role of a lifetime – plays out the final moments of the Jade Rabbit with this moving soliloquy in this Comedy Central broadcast. (Skip to 4:45 to only see Stewart’s bit)