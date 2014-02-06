Patrick Stewart’s Most Challenging Role Ever: The Chinese Moon Rover

#China #Patrick Stewart #Comedy Central
02.06.14

Forty-three years ago America traversed the moon on a rover, took a good look around at the truly awe-inspiring landscape and said, “I am so bored. Let’s never come here again.” They send zipped back to their spaceship and abandoned the moon for cable television and Mario. Now, China has landed a rover on the moon. But all is not well. Patrick Stewart – in the role of a lifetime – plays out the final moments of the Jade Rabbit with this moving soliloquy in this Comedy Central broadcast. (Skip to 4:45 to only see Stewart’s bit)

Around The Web

TOPICS#China#Patrick Stewart#Comedy Central
TAGSCHINAChinese moon roverCOMEDY CENTRALJade RabbitPATRICK STEWARTspace exploration

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP