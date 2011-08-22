Patton Oswalt and Johnny Knoxville going camping with ‘Catechism Cataclysm’ director

Patton Oswalt and Johnny Knoxville will topline Big Beach’s new untitled camping comedy from director Todd Rohal. The indie focuses on two bickering brothers who attempt to honor their dad by taking a troop of young men on a last minute camping trip that goes hilariously wrong. Rounding out the cast are Rob Riggle (“The Daily Show,” “The Hangover”), Maura Tierney (“E.R.,” “Rescue Me”) and Patrice O’Neal.

Rohal’s last film, “The Catechism Cataclysm,” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this past January. It’s expected to hit theaters sometime this fall. This new project is loosely based on Rohal’s childhood experiences.

Knoxville is best known for his seminal comedy stunt series “Jackass.” He’ll be seen next in the comedy shorts feature “Movie 43” next year.

Oswalt recently wrapped up a three-year run on Showtime’s “The United States of Tara.” The acclaimed stand-up will be seen in “A Very Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas” and Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult” this fall.

Production on the new comedy will begin this week.