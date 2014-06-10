Patton Oswalt is Richard Dawson in Weird ‘Family Feud’ Vid

Thanks to Nerdist and the Superego channel, we have this weird animation starring Patton Oswalt as the voice of Richard Dawson, the best game show host who ever kissed your wife on the mouth on national TV. Survey says: Mononucleosis is real.

