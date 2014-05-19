Patton Oswalt Raids Oscar Vault, Picks One Movie to Screen

We should really poll comedians for their takes on classic movies more often. If you know what's funny, you probably have an equally acute read on what's cinematically effective.

Patton Oswalt and Karen Kilgariff prove this in a new video from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The duo picked a movie, screened it at LA's New Beverly Cinema, and then talked about how Marlon Brando kind of poisoned cinema forever. Kind of hard to disagree, Stella.