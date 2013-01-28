Paul Giamatti may be The Rhino for ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ sequel

Paul Giamatti as The Rhino?

I’ll say this for Marc Webb. He’s got one hell of a cast put together for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” At this point, it seems like actors have all decided that everyone does a superhero movie at some point, so why not pick a side (good or evil) and just have fun with it?

Giamatti is a real-deal genre nerd. The first time I was introduced to him was on the set of “Shoot ‘Em Up,” and it was obvious after a half-hour of conversation that this was a guy with a voracious genre appetite. He’s joining a great cast. Obviously you’ve got Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Sally Field all returning from the first film, and two of the darlings of this year’s Sundance Film Festival are joining the cast, since Shailene Woodley has been added as Mary Jane Watson and Dane DeHaan is going to play Harry Osborne.

When we heard Jamie Foxx was coming onboard as Electro, it seemed like he was being set up as the main villain in the film, but honestly, I have no idea how the script shakes out. Giamatti and Foxx are both compelling choices for these villains, and the report today also has Felicity Jones joining the film. That’s a lot of characters to juggle, and one of the hardest things about these movies is making sure you don’t just overload them with characters who then stand around with nothing to do. My biggest issue with the first “Amazing Spider-Man” was the script, and I’m hoping that this time, Webb has a stronger foundation for this cast he’s assembled.

The Rhino, for those unfamiliar with him, is a dude in a giant rhino costume, complete with a huge horn sticking out of the top of his head. It’s one of those comic-book bad guy roles that could easily look ridiculous, and I’m excited to see how they bring him into the real world in a way that works.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is in theaters