Paul Giamatti may be The Rhino for ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ sequel

I’ll say this for Marc Webb. He’s got one hell of a cast put together for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” At this point, it seems like actors have all decided that everyone does a superhero movie at some point, so why not pick a side (good or evil) and just have fun with it?
Giamatti is a real-deal genre nerd. The first time I was introduced to him was on the set of “Shoot ‘Em Up,” and it was obvious after a half-hour of conversation that this was a guy with a voracious genre appetite. He’s joining a great cast. Obviously you’ve got Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Sally Field all returning from the first film, and two of the darlings of this year’s Sundance Film Festival are joining the cast, since Shailene Woodley has been added as Mary Jane Watson and Dane DeHaan is going to play Harry Osborne.
When we heard Jamie Foxx was coming onboard as Electro, it seemed like he was being set up as the main villain in the film, but honestly, I have no idea how the script shakes out. Giamatti and Foxx are both compelling choices for these villains, and the report today also has Felicity Jones joining the film. That’s a lot of characters to juggle, and one of the hardest things about these movies is making sure you don’t just overload them with characters who then stand around with nothing to do. My biggest issue with the first “Amazing Spider-Man” was the script, and I’m hoping that this time, Webb has a stronger foundation for this cast he’s assembled.
The Rhino, for those unfamiliar with him, is a dude in a giant rhino costume, complete with a huge horn sticking out of the top of his head. It’s one of those comic-book bad guy roles that could easily look ridiculous, and I’m excited to see how they bring him into the real world in a way that works.
Or in a way that doesn’t, judging by the awful Lizard design they used in Webb’s first effort.
The Rhino is a ridiculously tough choice for a screen villain, IMO… I’m curious how they’ll make it work. Remember how hopelessly idiotic Juggernaut in X-Men 3 came across?
At least they don’t have a talking racoon and a tree.
Now let’s get some “Planet of the Apes” rumors. It shoots in March.
Amen! Guardians of the galaxy looks so god damned stupid. How about a team with the galactic equivalent of the avengers??? Nova. Silver Surfer. Drax. Adam Strange… Why a fucking tree and a raccoon? What’s going to be in the sequel, a duck with a machete and a talking pond? Marvel, what in the shark jumping fuck??
Gigantic, muscular, destructive supervillain?
Cast Paul Giamatti!
I vehemently disliked the first film and seeing as it (for some reason) was liked by critics overall and did good box office returns, I have a feeling not much will change in execution. Sad day.
This Spiderman movie showed no respect for the comic’s history, had a laughable villan, weak action (what little of it there was) and was the Twilight version of a SH film. And now the critics, who want more touching romance and terrible action, are going to get just that. Maybe they can cast Kristen Stewart as Mary Jane, she’s hot and has already done these Twilight movies.
Have we learned nothing from Batman and Robin or Spider-Man 3??? How many villains are we looking at now, four? Electro, Rhino, Green Goblin and shadowy guy from last film.
Spider-man has become my least favorite franchise now. I have no confidence that Webb Ethan al are going to take the movies into a good direction. Seems they are just loading up on characters.
Each of Chris Nolan`s Batman movies had at least three villains, and they turned out okay.
Geez, what’s with all the hate? Garfield was terrific, he and Emma Stone were great together. The banter was better, it kind of felt like Pete was actually in High School, and Hey! Mechanical web-shooters! Also, Gwen. Much closer to comic canon.
You people just can’t be pleased.
heh..haven’t you learn that comic book “geeks” CANNOT be please when it comes to their favorite superhero? take batman for example (the nolan version) mention something bad about that movie and they will eat you alive about how awesome nolan is or how kick-ass TDKR was that it was flawless blah blah blah…they like to talk till they see the trailer and/or movie and even then they will talk smack about the movie or otherwise. by the way i agree with you when you said that the 1st movie was great since you could actually see that Garfield and Stone not only had great chemistry but the one element that was missing from the Raimi Trilogy was the banter and the jokes when Peter was in Spider-Man costume..only problem is that i think he reveal himself too soon to Gwen..question did Gwen even find out that Peter was Spider-Man at some point in the history of the comic book?
Speaking as someone who doesn’t read comics and cares very little about its canon, I was pretty displeased with The Amazing Spiderman as well. I prefer those kinds films not to be – you know – inert.
Yes you are right, the clearly mid 30’s Garfield had great banter with Stone for roughly half of Spider-Man Twilight Part 1. It was so romantic and half of the film. When we weren’t watching that we got a weak villain and terrible action scenes. Might as well role out the werewolves. Is Justin Bieber in this one? Bring a hanky and a pile of teenage girls to Spider-cutie 2.
So what character is Felicity Jones playing? I’d love to see her as Black Cat
The new film has a very strong cast (as did the first) and Marc Webb is competent enough director. The editing of the first film was so strange though, it seemed like the studio was tweaking it right up until release. Here’s hoping the studio has a bit more faith in the creative team this time around.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I wish ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ had a pre-credits sequence ala Bond showcasing a visually striking villain (like Rhino!) but are not strong enough to carry a whole film.
Felicity Jones = Felicia Hardy?
I don’t see how Giamatti would work as the Rhino on screen. I don’t see any outfit with him in it that doesnt seem ridiculous.
don’t want it to be Also a CGI. how cool would it be if they go for Giamatti actually in a rhino suit.
Amazing Spider-Man sucked! Turning people into giant lizards??? Lmao what crack smoker wrote this script?