Paul McCartney adds new tour dates and his voice to anti-gun violence campaign

Paul McCartney is both making news and adding his voice to breaking news this week.

Macca has announced another crop of dates to his Out There Tour, with a pair of stops at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn — and not his usual home at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for those concerts go up April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Many of his previously announced shows are already sold out, though a few like in Memphis, Tulsa and Milwaukee can still be bought.

All dates for the Out The Tour are below.

Additionally, McCartney has joined in on the Voices Against Violence campaign. The anti-gun violence and regulation non-profit serves voters wishing to call their state senators in voicing their concerns. Users who text “MYVOICE” to 877877 will enter their zip codes, get a pre-recorded message from McCartney or other celebrity contributors and them be connected to their state Senate office.

Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Mia Farrow, Gloria Estefan, KD Lang and others have also recorded a message for program participants to hear. This comes during a week of intense debates and tough votes in the Senate on gun regulation.

Here are Paul McCartney’s tour dates:

May 18 – Orlando FL – Amway Center (SOLD OUT)

May 19 – Orlando FL – Amway Center (SOLD OUT)

May 22 – Austin TX – Frank Erwin Center (SOLD OUT)

May 23 – Austin TX – Frank Erwin Center (SOLD OUT)

May 26 – Memphis TN – FedEx Forum

May 29 – Tulsa OK – BOK Center (SOLD OUT)

May 30 – Tulsa OK – BOK Center

June 8 – Brooklyn NY – Barclays Center

June 10 – Brooklyn NY – Barclays Center

July 9 – Boston MA – Fenway Park (SOLD OUT)

July 12 – Washington DC – Nationals Ballpark (SOLD OUT)

July 14 – Indianapolis IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

July 16 – Milwaukee WI – Miller Park

July 19 – Seattle WA – Safeco Field (SOLD OUT)