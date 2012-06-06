Paul Rudd and Emile Hirsch shoot secret David Gordon Green movie

Emile Hirsch is going back to the wild – or should I say has.

Twitch has uncovered an interesting bit of news that reveals the actor already shot an under-the-radar indie film opposite Paul Rudd entitled “Prince Avalanche,” which is a remake of the Icelandic road comedy “Either Way.” The interesting part? It was directed by “Pineapple Express” helmer David Gordon Green, who suffered a couple of high-profile bellyflops with his last two films, the Jonah Hill starring vehicle “The Sitter” and the fantasy-comedy “Your Highness” with Danny McBride, James Franco and Natalie Portman. Along with “Pineapple Express,” these followed a string of acclaimed independent films including “All the Real Girls” and “Undertow.”

“Prince Avalanche” was reportedly shot in Austin, Texas last month. The plot of its Icelandic inspiration, directed by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, is as follows:

“In the remote north of Iceland in the 1980s, Finnbogi and Alfred spend the summer painting lines on the winding roads that stretch out to the horizon. Soon the barren wilderness becomes a place of adventure, disaster and discovery as both men find themselves at crossroads in their lives.”

While it certainly sounds a little “Deliverance”-y, it’s described as a comedy so…

Green is next slated to helm a remake of the classic Dario Argento horror film “Suspiria,” with Isabelle Fuhrman (“The Hunger Games,” “Orphan”) in the lead role.

Rudd will next be seen in the coming-of-age drama “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (September 14) and writer/director Judd Apatow’s “This is 40” (December 21). Hirsch, meanwhile, has upcoming roles in Oliver Stone’s “Savages” and William Friedkin’s “Killer Joe,” both of which are slated for release next month.

Any interest in seeing “Prince Avalanche” when it comes out? How do you feel about the current state of David Gordon Green’s career? Sound off in the comments!