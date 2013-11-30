Paul Walker 1973-2013: A ‘Fast and Furious’ career in photos

11.30.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

Actor Paul Walker died at the age of 40 in a car crash and leaves behind a legacy of memorable roles. Starting as a child actor, then turning into a teen heartthrob, onto the “Fast & Furious” franchise and segueing into dramatic roles like in “Hours,” Walker took on a diverse array characters in his lifetime.

In memory, here is a gallery of photos from his work on the silver screen and on the red carpet.

