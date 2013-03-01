Pearl Jam and Guns N’ Roses members form new rock supergroup

Pearl Jam”s Mike McCready has formed a new group with former Guns N” Roses bassist Duff McKagan and ex-Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin.

The unnamed band is working on a set that will incorporate a revolving number of vocalists, among them Killing Joke”s Jaz Coleman.

McCready and Martin, who were in the mid-90s” side-project Mad Season, began writing with McKagan, and “we took some of those old Mad Season demos from that [unreleased] second ‘Disinformation” record,” McCready tells Billboard. “We”re talking to Jaz…and I”ve been trying to find some singer to work on some of that stuff.” McCready plans to release the project on his own Hockeytalkter Records.

Mad Season”s 1995 album, “Above,” which also featured the late Layne Staley, will be reissued on April 2 with a new participation from R.E.M.”s Peter Buck and new lyrics from former Screaming Trees vocalist Mark Lanegan.

Additionally, McCready is prepping to go back into the studio with Pearl Jam.