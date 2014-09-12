Pearl Jam and Soundgarden headlining Neil Young’s 2014 Bridge School Benefit

Despite rumors to the contrary, Neil and Pegi Young's annual Bridge School Benefit show is going forward, although much of the biggest names on the bill are looking back to the '90s.

Pearl Jam and Soundgarden are among the biggest names slated to play semi-acoustic sets along with Neil Young at the Northern California charity gig this fall.

Other acts on the bill will include Florence and the Machine, Tom Jones, Norah Jones, Band of Horses and some “special guests.” Pegi Young will also play with her band The Survivors.

With the recent news that the Youngs had filed for divorce after some 30 years of marriage, some fans were speculating that the show would be cancelled, but, fortunately, the show is going on.

Now in its 28th year, the benefit has previously hosted such names as Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Simon & Garfunkel, David Bowie, Metallica, R.E.M., Foo Fighters, No Doubt, Tom Waits and just about everyone else under the sun.

Neil Young and Pearl Jam released the collaborative album “Mirror Ball” in 1995, and have performed together numerous times since then, including at several Bridge School shows.

The Bridge School Benefit takes place October 25 and 26 at Mountain View, Calif.'s Shoreline Amphitheatre.