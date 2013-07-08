Pearl Jam announces new tour, but is a new album also coming?

Pearl Jam will start a 24-date fall tour Oct. 11 in Pittsburgh.

The band announced the three-month run today, as it prepares to play two shows next week in Ontario and Chicago.

[More after the jump…]

The fall arena tour will also include a previously announced detour to New Orleans for the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience.

Many fans were hoping that the countdown clock that appeared on the band”s website to ultimately announce the tour would be a countdown to the announcement of a new album: the group last released a full set in 2009 with the excellent “Backspacer.”

However, as soon as the countdown clock for the tour announcement ended, a new one shortly began, signaling another announcement coming on Thursday at 3 p.m EDT.

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard told Billboard last year that a new album was “between half and three quarters done…..” He also suggested that the new release could come out the first half of 2013. That obviously didn”t happen, but maybe it got delayed due to Eddie Vedder’s shoulder injury and now that fall tour will be in conjunction with a new album. We’ll find out on Thursday, won’t we? Really, what else could they possibly have to announce?

Tickets are on sale to Pearl Jam Ten Club members now.

Below the video announcing the tour are the individual tour dates.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

DATE CITY VENUE

Oct-11 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center

Oct-12 Buffalo, NY First Niagara Center

Oct-15 Worcester, MA DCU Center

Oct-18 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Oct-19 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Oct-21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Oct-22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Oct-25 Hartford, CT XL Center

Oct-27 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena

Oct-29 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Oct-30 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

Nov-1-3 * New Orleans, LA Voodoo Music + Arts Experience



Nov-15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

Nov-16 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Nov-19 Phoenix, AZ Jobing.com Arena

Nov-21 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Nov-23 Los Angeles, CA Sports Arena

Nov-24 Los Angeles, CA Sports Arena

Nov-26 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Nov-29 Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena

Nov-30 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Dec-2 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Dec-4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Dec-6 Seattle, WA Key Arena