Pearl Jam announces new tour, but is a new album also coming?

Pearl Jam will start a 24-date fall tour Oct. 11 in Pittsburgh.
The band announced the three-month run today, as it prepares to play two shows next week in Ontario and Chicago.
[More after the jump…]
The fall arena tour will also include a previously announced detour to New Orleans for the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience.
Many fans were hoping that the countdown clock that appeared on the band”s website to ultimately announce the tour would be a countdown to the announcement of a new album: the group last released a full set in 2009 with the excellent “Backspacer.”
However, as soon as the countdown clock for the tour announcement ended, a new one shortly began, signaling another announcement coming on Thursday at 3 p.m EDT.
Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard told Billboard last year that a new album was “between half and three quarters done…..” He also suggested that the new release could come out the first half of 2013. That obviously didn”t happen, but maybe it got delayed due to Eddie Vedder’s shoulder injury and now that fall tour will be in conjunction with a new album. We’ll find out on Thursday, won’t we? Really, what else could they possibly have to announce?
Tickets are on sale to Pearl Jam Ten Club members now.
Below the video announcing the tour are the individual tour dates.
DATE CITY VENUE
Oct-11 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center
Oct-12 Buffalo, NY First Niagara Center
Oct-15 Worcester, MA DCU Center
Oct-18 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Oct-19 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Oct-21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Oct-22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Oct-25 Hartford, CT XL Center
Oct-27 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena
Oct-29 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
Oct-30 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena
Nov-1-3 * New Orleans, LA Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
Nov-15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
Nov-16 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Nov-19 Phoenix, AZ Jobing.com Arena
Nov-21 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Nov-23 Los Angeles, CA Sports Arena
Nov-24 Los Angeles, CA Sports Arena
Nov-26 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Nov-29 Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena
Nov-30 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
Dec-2 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Dec-4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Dec-6 Seattle, WA Key Arena
hoping for a new album, happy they’re coming to the south for the Voodoo Experience
Hopefully we hear some new songs on this tour. It’s going to be a good one. I’m catching them in New Orleans at Voodoo.