For a magnificent 40 seconds in time, Pearl Jam covered “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”

The rockers slipped in the chorus during an extended jam of “Daughter” as part of their setlist on Friday in Milan, Italy.

You're welcome. And it's over now, we can all go home. “Let It Go” is finished now, as it is said in the scriptures.

