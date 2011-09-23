Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Roger Waters honor Pink Floyd next week on ‘Fallon’

Pink Floyd’s albums are getting a massive re-issue makeover during the next few months, and to kick off the EMI initiative, the band is getting an all-star salute on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” next week.

Most notably, Pink Floyd’s own Roger Waters will be in for an interview with the host on Tuesday (Sept. 27), as well as join Foo Fighters in a performance of “In the Flesh.” Additionally, Pearl Jam, MGMT, Dierks Bentley and the Shins are also on the weeks’ slate; the lattermost artist — set to perform “Breathe” from “TheDark Side of the Moon” — hasn’t been featured on TV for more than four years. They take the stage on Monday.

MGMT will be taking on “Lucifer Sam” on Wednesday; Bentley appears on Thurdsay for “Wish You Were Here”; Pearl Jam is covering “Mother” from “The Wall” on Friday.

Floyd drummer Nick Mason is schedule to give an interview on Monday, as well.

All 14 of Pink Floyd’s albums are getting a remastered re-issue on Tuesday; a 16-disc “Discover” boxed set includes two expanded editions of “Dark Side of the Moon.” “Wish You Were Here” will get a similar expansion, plus a new collection, “A Foot In The Door – The Best Of Pink Floyd” will be out on Nov. 8. “The Wall” will get it’s two edits for Feb. 28, 2012.

Waters is taking “The Wall” around the world again with more tour dates, listed here on his website.