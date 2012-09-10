Watch: Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder joins Bruce Springsteen for ‘Atlantic City’ in Chicago

Pearl Jam”s Eddie Vedder and Rage Against the Machine”s have long had sweet, younger brother-type relationships with Bruce Springsteen.

Both joined Springsteen this past weekend when The Boss played two shows at Chicago”s Wrigley Field. Below is the clip of Springsteen and Vedder”s impassioned take on “Atlantic City” (which now has a bit of a celtic flavor to the guitar passages).

On Friday night, Vedder also joined Springsteen and Morello for “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” and “Twist and Shout.” Morello, who is almost a sure bet to show up on stage whenever Springsteen plays the Los Angeles area now, also played on “Wrecking Ball,” “Death To My Hometown,” “Jack of All Trades,” and “Ghost of Tom Joad.” On Saturday, Vedder and Springsteen performed “My Hometown” and “Darkness On The Edge of Town”; while Morello sat in on “This Depression.”

Though it didn”t happen in Chicago, Springsteen has been known to reciprocate and perform a Pearl Jam song. I”ve long been partial of this version of “Better Man,” taken from 2004, with Vedder backed by the E Street Band, on the Vote For Change tour. It”s worth it to hear Clarence Clemons” sax solo and then Vedder and Springsteen shooting it out afterwards…and, of course, the Mighty Max Weinberg killing it on drums.