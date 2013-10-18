Pearl Jam’s ‘Lightning Bolt’ will blaze onto Billboard 200 next week

Pearl Jam will claim the top spot next week with “Lightning Bolt.” The group”s 10th studio set will move close to 180,000 copies. That”s 100,000 more than Miley Cyrus”s “Bangerz,” which drops to No. 2 with sales of around 80,000.

The Seattle rockers are seven acts debuting in the top 10 next week: Paul McCartney”s “New” will launch at No. 3 (75,000), Avett Brothers” “Magpie and the Dandelion” at No. 4 (65,000), Scotty McCreery”s “See You Tonight” at No. 6 (50,000), The Head and the Heart”s “Let”s Be Still” at No. 8 (40,000), Willie Nelson”s “To All The Girls…” at No. 9, and Gavin DeGraw”s “Make A Move” at No. 10, according to Hits Daily Double.



There”s barely room for holdovers from this week, but in addition to Cyrus, Drake”s “Nothing Was The Same” is at No 5 and Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” is at No. 7.

Look for Pearl Jam”s stint at No. 1 to be brief as Katy Perry”s Prism, which comes out Oct. 22, is a lock to grab the top spot week after next.