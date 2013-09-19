Watch: Pete Homes and Conan O’Brien have no chemistry

I love Pete Holmes so much. I can’t help it, he’s just so sunny in a way that absolutely will not give you cancer.

His laugh is infectious, and his aw-shucks face is that infection’s antibiotic.

He’s like an antidepressant, which is the argument I’m making to my insurance company to get them to pay for my cable.

“The Pete Holmes Show” will premiere at midnight on October 28th on TBS — which I guess technically means it will premiere at midnight on October 29th, right? Because of how calendars work? I’m very helpful. Pete shot a painfully lovable promo alongside Conan O’Brien, whose show his will follow. Check it out:

The may not have any Flagstaff together, but their Tucson is off the charts.

