Peter Dinklage and Taylor Schilling to spend ‘A Month in the Country’ together

“Game Of Thrones” and “Orange Is The New Black” won't air for quite a while, but New York theater enthusiasts can catch stars Peter Dinklage and Taylor Schilling on stage in early 2015.

The current Emmy nominees are pairing up to star in an Off-Broadway production of Ivan Turgenev's “A Month in the Country,” being directed by Erica Schmidt (Dinklage”s wife), according to Deadline.

“Month” takes place at a country estate, where the aristocratic Natalya Petrovna (Schilling) starts to develop feelings for her son's handsome tutor. This naturally upsets both her husband, and his jealous friend Rakitin (Dinklage), who has long held a candle for Natalya.

The limited engagement runs January 9 through February 15 at the Classic Stage Company.