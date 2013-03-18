Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast hit Hollywood

Fans were screaming behind barricades at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood Monday night, but it wasn’t for a big movie premiere. Instead, fans of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” did everything they could to get a sneak peek as the cast arrived for the season three premiere.

If they were lucky, fans caught Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Lena Headey, Richard Madden – among others – as they walked the red carpet. Couldn’t make it yourself? Not to worry, HitFix’s Dan Fienberg was on hand. Check out his interview with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. In the meantime, check out your favorite Lannisters and Starks as they hit the red carpet in the gallery below.