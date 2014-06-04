Today in News: Peter Dinklage Had A Mullet In High School And Here’s His Yearbook Photo

#Peter Dinklage
06.04.14 4 years ago

Once upon a time, the news was made up of boring stuff like war and poverty and elections, before we all decided to care about more important things like cat videos and Zac Efron's hot naked body. Another thing we care about is this terribly entertaining yearbook photo of Peter Dinklage unearthed by Reddit user @cameroncrazy85, where the future “Game of Thrones” star rocks mullet hair over a quote from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor Sam Shepard in a succinct demonstration of the fact that you can, indeed, have it both ways. Extra kudos to Peter for buttoning that shirt all the way up with no apologies, because that is the way the '80s are done.

