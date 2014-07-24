Peter Dinklage rocks old school arcade moves in new ‘Pixels’ video

Sony's upcoming Adam Sandler comedy “Pixels” seems tailor-made for Comic Con, and a new promotional video is a must-see for Peter Dinklage fans.

“Pixels” finds middle-aged competitive games — played by Sandler, Dinklage and Josh Gad — facing an alien invasion inspired by classic arcade games.

In the below video, Dinklage ditches his “Game of Thrones” garments and sophisticated airs for some tattoos, a mullet and a sneer as he invites all the “Suckers” to come lose at the Electric Dreams Arcade.

Watch it here:

Directed by Chris Columbus (the first two “Harry Potter” films) and inspired by the 2010 short by Patrick Jean, “Pixels” also stars Kevin James, Josh Gad, Michelle Monaghan, Brian Cox, Ashley Benson and Jane Krakowski.

If you're in San Diego, “Pixels” has set up a video arcade at the Hard Rock Hotel

“Pixels” opens May 15, 2015.