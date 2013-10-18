Watch: Peter is an elephant who plays the piano, kinda

10.18.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Well great, now I want an elephant. And I won’t be happy until I have one. But not just any elephant, I want Peter himself. I’ll saddle him up and ride him through traffic down the streets of Los Angeles. And I’ll teach him to play an instrument more suitable for a creature of his size, like the tuba.

(via Videogum)

