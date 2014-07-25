Steven Moffat says Peter Jackson could direct ‘Doctor Who’

Not all science fiction news coming our way this week can be traced back to San Diego and Comic-Con, even if the news sounds perfect for that venue. For instance, in a recent interview with SFX, Steven Moffat discussed the possibility that “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson may one day direct an episode of “Doctor Who.”

The long-running sci-fi series, which will return with new episodes-and a new Doctor-on August 23rd, has had a number of well known directors and writers in the past (recent names include Neil Gaiman and Richard Curtis). Due to the time travelling nature of the show, there are multiple genres which it employs, that in turn lends itself to a broad array of directors.

Speaking specifically of Jackson, “Doctor Who” executive producer Moffat states that Jackson's work on “The Hobbit” is currently stopping him from doing a “Who” episode but that, “I think it will probably happen at some point.” Moffat goes on to say of Jackson, ” I think he”s sincere in his 'Doctor Who' fandom, to say the least. He”s a nice guy, he quite often drops me a line after a show goes out. He”s into it – it”s just 'Can you make it work?' I think he would also like us to go and make it in New Zealand! And I”m like 'Okaaay… I”d rather we just flew you to Cardiff!'”

What do you think? Are you interested in seeing Peter Jackson direct a “Doctor Who” episode?