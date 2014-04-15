Peter Parker’s Greatest Moments as Spider-Man

(CBR) Peter Parker is back! One year ago, the only place fans could find Peter Parker was on Disney XD's “Ultimate Spider-Man” cartoon, but that's about to change as the original Spider-Man returns to the pages of Marvel Comics' “Amazing Spider-Man.” After taking his body and life back from Dr. Otto Octavius, the Superior Spider-Man, Parker is taking the comics world by storm and preparing to star in Sony's latest Spidey sequel, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” After going missing since “Amazing Spider-Man” #700, Parker is suddenly everywhere. While most readers enjoyed Dan Slott, Ryan Stegman, Humberto Ramos & Giuseppe Camuncoli's “Superior Spider-Man,” his return is a welcome one as the most likable hero in the Marvel Universe has been sorely missed.

Before “Amazing Spider-Man” #1 goes on sale April 30 and Spidey's next film hits theaters on May 2, Comic Book Resources looks back at Peter Parker's greatest moments, exploring both the triumphs and tragedies that have inspired and built the legend of one of comics' greatest heroes. These are the moments of great power, where one responsible young man made a difference in the lives of others — and even saved the world — and those that have changed the series and its hero forever. These are the moments that readers have cherished for decades and have made Peter Parker the Amazing Spider-Man.