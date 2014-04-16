Pharrell Williams slows it down for ‘Here’ from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Last time Pharrell wrote and performed a song for a movie, he came up with “Despicable Me 2″s” “Happy.” For “Here” from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” the grin, although subdued, is still on his face.

On love ballad, “Here,” he”s pledging love to his sweetie, declaring “It seems we”re here again/it seemed the right trajection/And I promise on our existence…we have unfinished business/and so my word as I cross the bridges/with zero regard for limits” that he will love her forever.

So, basically, Pharrell threw in lots of imagery that conjures up Spidey swinging from building to building, over bridges, etc, to declare his love for Gwen Stacy. Add in some sweet strings, a swaying melody, acoustic guitar and call it a day.

Except, if it were anyone other than Pharrell, who has made some of the catchiest music of the past year, not once, not twice, but three times between “Happy,” and his participation on Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” and Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” we”d probably give him a pass, but this is a weak effort. Maybe ballads aren”t Pharrell”s strong suit, but there is no excuse for lyrics like, “So next time you see this place/remember we were alone/we”ll bring our children from home/that”s right, oh yeah, I”m going to go there.” Oh no, he didn”t…

In addition to this song, Pharrell also co-wrote and produced Alicia Keys” “It”s On Again,” featuring Kendrick Lamar from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and scored the movie with Hans Zimmer and the Smiths” Johnny Marr. Maybe by the time he got around to writing “Here,” he was just plum tuckered out. Or maybe he needed to go hat shopping and got distracted.

Listen below and, just in case you”ve missed it, watch this really lovely snippet of Pharrell getting all choked up when he and Oprah Winfrey watch a clip of people from all over the world dancing to “Happy.” It makes him happy that he's made so many of us happy.