‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ character posters show off heroes, but not Katniss

Six new character posters emerged for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” this week. The new images offer up looks at some of the District 13 heroes — President Coin, Finnick, Plutarch, Beetee, Effie, and Haymitch.

This being “The Hunger Games” however, posters can not merely be sent out. No, there has to be a fictional explanation for how The Capitol could possibly have allowed this to take place and they have provided us with just that.

As the story goes, The Capitol's website was hacked by someone with District 13 and the posters were released via that hack. We may question District 13's tactics in terms of releasing these posters and not one of the Mockingjay (Jennifer Lawrence) herself alongside them, but the resistance has been around for a while now, so perhaps they know better than we do.

So, check out all six posters below and let us know if you lament the lack of a Katniss one as much as we do.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” will be released in theaters nationwide on November 21, 2014. It is directed by Francis Lawrence and based on the work by Suzanne Collins.