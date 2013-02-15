Stroll through time with Phillip Phillips in his new ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’ video

As I wrote in my review of his debut album, Phillip Phillips has more than a few things in common with Mumford & Sons — which is to say, his song “Gone, Gone, Gone” should soon be a certifiable hit, or someone’s not doing their job.
“Babel” took home the Grammy for Album of the Year earlier this week, and the charm of that album is in its universality and earnestness, rife with gang vocals, rockets into the four-on-the-floor with the choruses, rolling acoustics whether on guitars or banjos… Phillips’ “Gone” arrives with perfect timing, as its video presents goosebumps-inducing home footage of families who are not yours, effecting in the same way military-themed commercials for phones or chocolate or Wal-Mart hit that sentimental spot.
Phillips takes his viewer on a stroll at sunset, on your way to a bonfire. Super-8 and scratchy frames blow through his promises of being there when you’re down, laying next to you and helping you up and stuff. It’s generic and it’s generically uplifting.
On a side note… When I was younger, I was in worship bands at church and other Christian fellowships; we used to have this standard — we called it The Boyfriend Rule — where if you could easily interchange the word “Jesus” with “You” or your boyfriend’s (or girlfriend’s) name, you should proceed with caution or scratch it from the set. Because it’s kind of weird, isn’t it? (My personal favorite from this grouping: “I Want to Know You” written by Andy Park.)
“Gone, Gone, Gone” could have very easily be one of those worship songs, could thrive in communities where the Boyfriend Rule doesn’t discriminate in the setlist. “And I would do it for you, for you
Baby Jesus / I’m not moving on,” sings the choir.
Love the song , love the video! I really hope to hear it on radio though, it deserves to be on it.
Literally. The Boyfriend Rule! Holy shit.
This video is even better than the ‘Home’ video. Phillip has a way of lifting us up with his music which the world sorely needs. <3
Phillip is just going on and on and on……Loving it
I was so impressed when I saw and heard this young artist on American Idol. I loved his previous recording of Home. Now, I can’t stop listening to his newest recording of Gone, Gone, Gone. He is extremely charismatic and entertaining. Love his down home look and charisma. He has chosen wisely in his selection of songs. Don’t stray from your genre!! p.s. He is absolutely adorable. Wish I were 40 years younger. Love him!
Phillip Phillips rocks! He has chosen his songs wisely… His boyish, handsome good looks coupled with relatable song content makes him a star in my opinion….Phillip be true to your destiny!!!