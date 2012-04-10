Phish sets second leg of U.S. tour

Phish fans who thought the Vermont-based jam band was skipping their neck of the woods will be happy to hear that the quartet have added a lengthy second leg to their upcoming 2012 summer tour. Bring your own trampoline.

This leg of the tour kicks off August 15 at the Long Beach Arena, before they head to San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium for three nights (8/17, 18 & 19), the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, MO (8/22), and — surprisingly — the band’s first-ever show in Oklahoma. That show will take place on August 29 at the Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City.

The quartet will also play a handful of Southeastern dates, including Birmingham’s Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on August 24 – their first time in the state since 1999.

Like their 2011 jaunt, Phish will wrap up its summer trek with a three-day Labor Day weekend blow-out at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO.

Meanwhile, Phish is celebrating Record Store Day (4/21) with a Limited Edition Deluxe 3-LP vinyl re-release of “Junta,” their first full-length studio album.

Here are their complete tour dates:

First leg:

6/7 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

6/8 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

6/10 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Bader Field

6/16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Bader Field

6/17 – Atlantic City, NJ – Bader Field

6/19 – Portsmouth, VA – nTelos Pavilion at Harbor Center

6/20 – Portsmouth, VA – nTelos Pavilion at Harbor Center

6/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/23 – Burgettstown, PA – First Niagara Pavilion

6/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/28 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center

6/29 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center

6/30 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/1 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/3 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre

7/4 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre

7/6 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/8 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Second leg:



8/15 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Arena

8/17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8/18 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8/19 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8/22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

8/24 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/25 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

8/26 – Charlotte, NC – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

8/28 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

8/29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

8/31 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

9/1 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

9/2 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park