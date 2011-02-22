Phish sets up summer tour before taking the rest of the year off

Is it just me or does it seem like Phish has toured constantly since they reunited in 2009? Not that I”m complaining, mind you. It doesn”t feel right now to have Trey and the boys out during the summer jam season.

Here are the newly announced dates for the 2011 Phish tour. It”s only 13 cities, so we”re sure there are many more to come. But, according to the band, they will take off the rest of the year, so grab tickets while you can. Phish fans know the drill. You can request tix through Phish”s website before they go on sale to the general public on March 11.

We”ll cover Record Store Day in more detail later, but Phish will participate in the April 16 salute to indie record stores with “Two Soundchecks,” a 7-inch vinyl record limited to 2,000 copies. The appropriately-named single is a jam recorded at two soundchecks from shows in Berkeley, Calif. last year and in Hartford, Conn., in 2009.

2011 Phish Tour Dates

5/27 Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5/28 Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5/29 Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5/31 Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

6/1 Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

6/3 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Center

6/4 Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

6/5 Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

6/7 Mansfield, MA, Comcast Center

6/8 Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

6/10 Camden, NJ, Susquehanna Bank Center

6/11 Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/14 Alpharetta, GA. Verizon Wireless @ Encore Park

6/15 Alpharetta, GA, Verizon Wireless @ Encore Park

6/17 Charlotte, NC, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

6/18 Raleigh, NC, Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion

6/19 Portsmouth, VAN,Telos Pavilion at Harbor Center

