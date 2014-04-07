Photo Fun: Drake acting like a proud girlfriend around famous NBA players

It's no secret that Drake is an enormous basketball fan, particularly when it comes to posing for post-game photos with famous NBA players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. And as hilariously pointed out Reddit user @Rangefear, he does it with all the ebullience of the proudest girlfriend in the known universe:

And now for the top five Drake song titles that best express his undying devotion to his hoop-shooting dreamboats:

1.”Best I Ever Had”

2. “Forever”

3. “Mine”

4. “Make Me Proud”

5. “HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)”

At least three of which, I'd just like to point out, are mottos from those little candy hearts people give out on Valentine's Day.

Follow RIOT on Twitter