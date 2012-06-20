Watch: Pink announces new album and first single, ‘Blow Me (One Last Kiss)’

Pink’s next single from her new album sounds like it could be the ultimate kiss-off.

“Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” will be the leading song from the pop star’s next full-length, which is to arrive later this year.

In a video segment posted announcing the July 9 arrival of “Blow Me,” Pink is obviously and fully aware of her crude title, and is excited to reveal it to boot. “I think you’re going to like it, because I really like it, and I like it enough for all of us,” she said.

The track was co-written by Pink and Greg Kurstin, who is at work on the new Tegan and Sara album; is one-half of The Bird and the Bee; penned songs like Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”; and produced for acts like Ke$ha and Kylie Minogue.

Pink’s daughter Willow may also make an appearance on the new set. Who knows to what extent, however, as the child is only one year old. “Willow played bells and bass on a couple of other songs,” Pink mentions in the vid.

Pink’s album will be out through RCA, and will be her first since 2008’s “Funhouse.” She also released two new songs on her 2010 “Greatest Hits… So Far!” album — “Raise Your Glass” and “F**kin’ Perfect” — which both went on to be Hot 100-charting hits.