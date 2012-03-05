Pink dyes hair in prep to return to the studio for album No. 6

Is Pink headed back into the studio? If her hair color is any indication, she”s suiting up– or dying up– in prep for making her sixth studio album.

In a tweet that has since been taken down, the singer posted a photo of her with pink hair and wrote “Okay the hair is the palest pink…you know what that means!!!! NEW RECORD TIME!!!!”

No timetable on when we can expect to hear any new music, which would be her first since 2008″s “Funhouse” (outside of a greatest hits in 2010 and a track for “Happy Feet Two.” You know one thing we bet? Pink will not make an album full of how great it is to be a mom and how having her daughter, Willow, last year changed her life. We bet there are two songs about that on the album, tops.

Plus, Ke$ha has stolen a little of her thunder in the party-girl anthems during her hiatus, so we expect some deeper material from Pink, but would hate it if she abandoned her patron saint of the misfit toys mantel. We’ll always be dirty little freaks, Pink, don’t desert us now.

Pink”s label, Jive Records, is no longer as parent label Sony shut it down. Many of Jive”s top acts, such as Britney Spears and Pink have been absorbed into other labels under the Sony umbrella. Pink will not be on RCA.

Are you excited about Pink’s new material? Share your thoughts below.

Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitFixMelinda.