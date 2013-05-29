‘Kon-Tiki’ directors land ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’

Disney has looked to the icy seas of Scandinavia for its next “Pirates of the Caribbean” entry.

The studio has hired “Kon-Tiki” directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg to helm the upcoming fifth installment of the blockbuster action franchise, which is slated to begin shooting sometime late this year or early next. Johnny Depp is set to reprise his role as the irrepressible Captain Jack Sparrow.

According to Deadline, which broke the story, the duo beat out directors including Fredrik Bond (“The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman”) and Rupert Sanders (“Snow White and the Huntsman”) for the lucrative gig.

“Kon-Tiki” scored a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2013 Oscars, though it was beaten out by Michael Haneke’s “Amour.” The film dramatized the real-life story of Norwegian adventurer Thor Heyerdahl and his titular 1947 expedition, in which he sailed over 5,000 miles on a self-made raft to the Tuamotus islands in French Polynesia.

“Pirates of the Caribbean 5” is slated for release on July 10, 2015.

