Pitbull and Ke$ha’s ‘Timber’ tops the pop charts… again

#Katy Perry #Rihanna #Eminem
01.15.14 5 years ago

Pitbull and Ke$ha remain in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week with “Timber.”  The song is also No. 1 on Hot Rap Songs.

Four of the top five stay in place, as OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” is No. 2, Eminem and Rihanna”s “Monster” is No. 3, and A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” is No. 5.

Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, rides into the top 5, rising 6-4. Its rise is propelled by the song”s move into No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart, her tenth Digital Songs chart topper.

Passenger”s “Let Her Go” inches 7-6, Lorde”s “Royals” slips 4-7, and Avicii”s “Wake Me Up” holds at No. 8

Imagine Dragons” “Demons” scoots 10-9, while One Direction”s “Story of My Life” re-enters the Top 10, moving 12-10.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Rihanna#Eminem
TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100EminemKATY PERRYKESHAPITBULLRihanna

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP