Pitbull and Ke$ha’s ‘Timber’ tops the pop charts… again

Pitbull and Ke$ha remain in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week with “Timber.” The song is also No. 1 on Hot Rap Songs.

Four of the top five stay in place, as OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” is No. 2, Eminem and Rihanna”s “Monster” is No. 3, and A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” is No. 5.

Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, rides into the top 5, rising 6-4. Its rise is propelled by the song”s move into No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart, her tenth Digital Songs chart topper.

Passenger”s “Let Her Go” inches 7-6, Lorde”s “Royals” slips 4-7, and Avicii”s “Wake Me Up” holds at No. 8

Imagine Dragons” “Demons” scoots 10-9, while One Direction”s “Story of My Life” re-enters the Top 10, moving 12-10.