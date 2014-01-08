Pitbull and Kesha slay Eminem’s ‘Monster’ to reach No. 1

One duo replaces another Pitbull and Ke$ha reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week with “Timber.”

The pair displaces Eminem and Rihanna”s “The Monster,” which ruled for four weeks, keeping “Timber” at bay. “The Monster” falls to No. 3.

“Timber” is Pitbull”s second No. 1, following 2011″s “Give Me Everything,” featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. It”s Ke$ha”s third climb to the top, after “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R,” both in 2010, according to Billboard.

OneRepublic, who will appear on The People”s Choice Awards tonight, move one spot closer to the top as “Counting Stars” advances 3-2. Otherwise, the top 5 remains the same as last week with Lorde”s “Royals” at No. 4 and A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” at No. 5.

Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, is the lone new entry into the Top 10, riding in at No. 6, a leap of five spots. It is her 13th Top 10 hit.

Passenger”s “Let Her Go” stays at No. 7, Avicii”s “Wake Me Up” rises 10-8, Miley Cyrus” “Wrecking Ball” rebounds 12-9, and Imagine Dragons” “Demons” slides 6-10.