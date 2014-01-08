Pitbull and Kesha slay Eminem’s ‘Monster’ to reach No. 1

#Katy Perry #Rihanna #Eminem #Miley Cyrus
01.08.14 5 years ago

One duo replaces another Pitbull and Ke$ha reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week with “Timber.”
The pair displaces Eminem and Rihanna”s “The Monster,” which ruled for four weeks, keeping “Timber” at bay.  “The Monster” falls to No. 3.

“Timber” is Pitbull”s second No. 1, following 2011″s “Give Me Everything,” featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. It”s Ke$ha”s third climb to the top, after “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R,” both in 2010, according to Billboard.

OneRepublic, who will appear on The People”s Choice Awards tonight, move one spot closer to the top as “Counting Stars” advances 3-2. Otherwise, the top 5 remains the same as last week with Lorde”s “Royals” at No. 4 and A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” at No. 5.

Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, is the lone new entry into the Top 10, riding in at No. 6, a leap of five spots. It is her 13th Top 10 hit.

 Passenger”s “Let Her Go”  stays at No. 7, Avicii”s “Wake Me Up” rises 10-8, Miley Cyrus” “Wrecking Ball” rebounds 12-9, and Imagine Dragons” “Demons” slides 6-10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Rihanna#Eminem#Miley Cyrus
TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100EminemKATY PERRYKESHAMiley CyrusONEREPUBLICPITBULLRihanna

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP