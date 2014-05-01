‘Pitch Perfect 2’ adds Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld

It sounds like the Barden Bellas have a new member for “Pitch Perfect 2.”

“True Grit” star Hailee Steinfeld will join original stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Elizabeth Banks in the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Steinfeld's role is unknown at this time, but at 17, she's the right age to play a freshman new to the world of college a cappella competition.

Banks is also serving as director, with a screenplay by original writer Kay Cannon.

Banks welcomed Steinfeld to the team



@HaileeSteinfeld Welcome to the Barden Bellas! Now lace up your dancing shoes, and get your tush down to Baton Rouge. #PitchPerfect2 – Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 30, 2014

Steinfeld was nominated for an Oscar opposite Jeff Bridges in the Coen Brothers' 2010 “True Grit,” and also starred in last year's sic-fi epic “Ender's Game.”

She'll soon be seen in the Tommy Lee Jones' Cannes entry “The Homesman,” which also stars Jones, Mery Streep and Hilary Swank. Steinfeld also stars in the upcoming action-comedy “Barely Lethal” with Sophie Turner, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jessica Alba.

“Pitch Perfect 2” will be take the stage on May 15, 2015.