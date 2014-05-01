‘Pitch Perfect 2’ adds Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld

#Anna Kendrick #Ender's Game
05.01.14 4 years ago

It sounds like the Barden Bellas have a new member for “Pitch Perfect 2.”

“True Grit” star Hailee Steinfeld will join original stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Elizabeth Banks in the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Steinfeld's role is unknown at this time, but at 17, she's the right age to play a freshman new to the world of college a cappella competition. 

Banks is also serving as director, with a screenplay by original writer Kay Cannon.

Banks welcomed Steinfeld to the team via Twitter:
 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Steinfeld was nominated for an Oscar opposite Jeff Bridges in the Coen Brothers' 2010 “True Grit,” and also starred in last year's sic-fi epic “Ender's Game.”

She'll soon be seen in the  Tommy Lee Jones' Cannes entry “The Homesman,” which also stars Jones, Mery Streep and Hilary Swank. Steinfeld also stars in the upcoming action-comedy “Barely Lethal” with Sophie Turner, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jessica Alba.

“Pitch Perfect 2” will be take the stage on May 15, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anna Kendrick#Ender's Game
TAGSANNA KENDRICKBRITTANY SNOWELIZABETH BANKSENDER'S GAMEHAILEE STEINFELDKay CannonPITCH PERFECT 2REBEL WILSONTRUE GRIT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP