‘Pitch Perfect”s Rebel Wilson sells comedy starring vehicle to Universal

Rebel Wilson is movin’ on up.

The “Pitch Perfect” star, who first gained noticed with her brief role in last year’s “Bridesmaids,” has sold an untitled comedy pitch to Universal that she will write, produce and star in, according to Deadline.

No plot details for the project are available at this time.

2012 is shaping up to be Wilson’s breakthrough year, with her scene-stealing performance in “Pitch Perfect” – a tidy little hit that has outperformed box-office expectations – being pegged by many as a star-making turn for the Aussie.

Next year Wilson will be seen in the Chris Colfer-penned “Struck by Lightning,” as well as “Pain & Gain,” a forthcoming dark comedy directed by Michael Bay that stars Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg. She also wrote and is attached to star in a multi-cam pilot entitled “Super Fun Night” for ABC.

