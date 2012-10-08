Pixar announces ‘Toy Story of Terror’ Halloween special

Woody, Buzz and the rest of your favorite anthropomorphic toys are hitting the small-screen for a new Halloween TV special – only thing is, you’re gonna have to wait until next year.

Pixar has announced (via Animation World Network) a spook-tastic new entry in the “Toy Story” franchise entitled “Toy Story of Terror,” which is slated to debut on or around All Hallow’s Eve 2013.

Here’s the synopsis:

What starts out as a fun road trip for the Toy Story gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the trip detours to a roadside motel. After one of the toys goes missing, the others find themselves caught up in a mysterious sequence of events that must be solved before they all suffer the same fate in this Toy Story of Terror.

The “Toy Story” characters were last seen in “Partysaurus Rex,” a short film that screened ahead of this fall’s “Finding Nemo 3-D.”

Will you be checking out “Toy Story of Terror” next Halloween? Sound off in the comments.