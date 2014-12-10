Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’ trailer: ‘Up’ director’s latest is an emotional rollercoaster

Are you ready to experience all the emotions?

The first full trailer (more like a clip) for Disney-Pixar's “Inside Out” has arrived, and in it we witness rainbow-colored personifications of human feelings as they battle for control of a family dinner conversation. Can you “spot” the celebrity voices here? Amy Poehler's immediately jumped out at me, but you might also recognize the vocal talents of Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling, Kyle MacLachlan and Diane Lane on display.

Directed by Pete Docter (“Monsters Inc.,” “Up”), “Inside Out” centers on a young girl (Kaitlyn Dias) as she experiences the emotional upheaval that comes with a move to San Francisco.

Check out the trailer below.

“Inside Out” is slated for release on June 19, 2015.